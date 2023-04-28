Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) PT Lowered to $27.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SASR. StockNews.com lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.91. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.