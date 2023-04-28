Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $322.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $322.88.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $304.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.55 and a 200-day moving average of $252.82. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $305.20.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.