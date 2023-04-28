Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SGMO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $1.60 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $274.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08.

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 617.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 848.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

