Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sanofi by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 45.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sanofi Price Performance
Shares of SNY traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.65. 2,596,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90.
Sanofi Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 44.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.
About Sanofi
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
