Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sanofi by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 45.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.65. 2,596,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Articles

