Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $99.25

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.25 ($1.24) and traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.47). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.47), with a volume of 148,170 shares changing hands.

Sareum Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of £76.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2,850.00 and a beta of -0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.94.

Sareum Company Profile

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

