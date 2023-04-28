Savant Capital LLC Sells 300,372 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,372 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $26,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.71. 385,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,048. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

