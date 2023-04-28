Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schneider National also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,614. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $30.93.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schneider National news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schneider National by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Schneider National by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

