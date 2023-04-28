Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Boosted by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

