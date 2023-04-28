Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lowered by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $48.92. 843,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,293. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $51.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.