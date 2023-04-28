Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lowered by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $48.92. 843,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,293. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $51.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.