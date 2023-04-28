Scotiabank Raises First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$40.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

First National Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FNLIF traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $27.21. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $30.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

