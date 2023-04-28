SDX Energy’s (SDX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
SDX Energy Stock Down 19.4 %
LON:SDX traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 5.80 ($0.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,173. The company has a market capitalization of £11.86 million, a P/E ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 0.96. SDX Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 13 ($0.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.24.
SDX Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
- Mondelez International Pricing Power Takes It To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.