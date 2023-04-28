SDX Energy’s (SDX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SDX Energy Stock Down 19.4 %

LON:SDX traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 5.80 ($0.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,173. The company has a market capitalization of £11.86 million, a P/E ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 0.96. SDX Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 13 ($0.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.24.

Get SDX Energy alerts:

SDX Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.