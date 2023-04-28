Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,626,100 shares, an increase of 6,008.7% from the March 31st total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Seazen Group Stock Performance

Shares of Seazen Group stock remained flat at $0.70 on Friday. Seazen Group has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Seazen Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

