SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. 22,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 46,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 12,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $118,939.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,206.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 83,127 shares of company stock valued at $700,198 in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SecureWorks by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SecureWorks by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

