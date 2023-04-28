Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sensata Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.88-0.98 EPS.
Shares of ST stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.
