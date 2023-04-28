ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given Reiterates Rating at 92 Resources

92 Resources restated their reiterates rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $526.33.

NOW stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $456.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,645. The company has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $448.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $521.58.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,546 shares of company stock worth $29,474,729 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Mirova boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

