Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Stock Position Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,503,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,597 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $187,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth $754,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,310,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after purchasing an additional 438,700 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,877 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SJR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.18. 6,354,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,840. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.52. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 76.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Desjardins lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

