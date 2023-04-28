Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.3% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $190.01. 1,947,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,482,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $191.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

