Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.00) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

LON:ASCL opened at GBX 255.40 ($3.19) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,159.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 172.40 ($2.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 329.40 ($4.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 255.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 228.91.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

