Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Expands By 32.8%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
3i Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38.
