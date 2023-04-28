Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Expands By 32.8%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

3i Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

