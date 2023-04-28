Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Expands By 128.0%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a growth of 128.0% from the March 31st total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 190,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,717. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.61.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

