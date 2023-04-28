Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Expands By 128.0%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a growth of 128.0% from the March 31st total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
