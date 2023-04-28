Short Interest in Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Rises By 30.4%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

About Altius Renewable Royalties

(Get Rating)

Read More

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.