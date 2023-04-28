Short Interest in Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Rises By 30.4%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance
Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44.
About Altius Renewable Royalties
