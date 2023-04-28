Short Interest in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Declines By 32.4%

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Angion Biomedica Stock Performance

Shares of ANGN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,512. Angion Biomedica has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

Institutional Trading of Angion Biomedica

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 102.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the second quarter worth $209,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 391.0% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 295,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 17.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 14.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

