Short Interest in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Grows By 84.5%

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the March 31st total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

ASMB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 29,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,682. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. Research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

