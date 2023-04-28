Short Interest in Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Decreases By 40.5%

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Biotage AB (publ) stock remained flat at $12.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. Biotage AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

