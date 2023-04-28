Short Interest in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Increases By 25.0%

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,200 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 336,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 240,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAST. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TAST stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.