Short Interest in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Decreases By 26.7%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 5,170,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 495,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Celularity Trading Down 2.2 %

CELU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 366,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,002. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. Celularity has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celularity

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celularity by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celularity by 64.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 1,172,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Celularity by 197.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Celularity by 632.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 165,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Celularity

CELU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Celularity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Celularity from $15.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

