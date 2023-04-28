Short Interest in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Decreases By 26.7%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 5,170,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 495,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.
Celularity Trading Down 2.2 %
CELU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 366,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,002. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. Celularity has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $12.95.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celularity by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celularity by 64.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 1,172,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Celularity by 197.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Celularity by 632.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 165,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.
