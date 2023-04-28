Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Expands By 101.4%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
China Construction Bank Stock Performance
Shares of CICHY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.27. 20,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,561. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34.
About China Construction Bank
