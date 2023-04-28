Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Expands By 101.4%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CICHY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.27. 20,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,561. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

