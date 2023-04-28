Short Interest in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Expands By 618.6%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 618.6% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

China Merchants Bank Price Performance

Shares of CIHKY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.56. China Merchants Bank has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.