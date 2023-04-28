Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Decreases By 26.9%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,069,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 2,830,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20,690.0 days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance

Shares of CHPXF stock remained flat at $2.88 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. China Pacific Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $2.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Pacific Insurance (Group) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

Featured Articles

