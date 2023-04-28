Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Rises By 500.0%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Clarkson Price Performance

Shares of Clarkson stock remained flat at $38.37 on Friday. Clarkson has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CKNHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clarkson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC downgraded Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

