Short Interest in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Expands By 30.8%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cullman Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.96% of Cullman Bancorp worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CULL remained flat at $10.60 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793. The company has a market cap of $78.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cullman Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

