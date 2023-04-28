Short Interest in Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Expands By 400.0%

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.50. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.98. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$6.58 and a 12 month high of C$10.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Residential REIT is a newly created, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

