Short Interest in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Decreases By 68.6%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the March 31st total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East Resources Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,640,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 281,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 64,097 shares during the last quarter.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

ERES stock remained flat at $10.29 during midday trading on Friday. 1,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,391. East Resources Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

East Resources Acquisition Company Profile

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

