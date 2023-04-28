Short Interest in Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Rises By 65.4%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the March 31st total of 341,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Else Nutrition Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:BABYF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.54. 17,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,195. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. Else Nutrition has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.60.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative net margin of 206.82% and a negative return on equity of 80.11%.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

