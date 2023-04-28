Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Declines By 76.8%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance
CARZ stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $48.00. 4,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
