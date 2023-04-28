Short Interest in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Expands By 19.5%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 14,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,842,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.46. 26,389,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,114,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.96 and its 200-day moving average is $104.99. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $120.97.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.