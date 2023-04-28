Short Interest in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Expands By 19.5%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 14,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,842,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.46. 26,389,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,114,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.96 and its 200-day moving average is $104.99. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $120.97.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

