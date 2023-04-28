Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Increases By 47.7%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the March 31st total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 46,859 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $233,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HYXF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,689. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $47.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

