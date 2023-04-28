Short Interest in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Expands By 417.6%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 417.6% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

Shares of Jardine Matheson stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,729. Jardine Matheson has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68.

Jardine Matheson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

