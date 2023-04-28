Short Interest in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Decreases By 34.5%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MBGYY stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$19.38. 154,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,151. Mercedes-Benz Group has a twelve month low of C$12.42 and a twelve month high of C$20.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.51.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans and Mercedes-Benz Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans segment develops, manufactures and sells cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand including the brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ as well as small cars under the smart brand.

