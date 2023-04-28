Short Interest in Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Declines By 93.2%

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the March 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Naspers Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NPSNY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 28,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,296. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84. Naspers has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $41.50.
About Naspers
