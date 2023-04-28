Short Interest in Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Declines By 93.2%

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the March 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Naspers Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NPSNY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 28,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,296. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84. Naspers has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Get Naspers alerts:

About Naspers

(Get Rating)

Read More

Naspers Ltd. operates as an Internet and media group. It operates through the following segments: ECommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, Media, and Corporate. The ECommerce segment refers to internet platforms to provide various services and products. The Social and Internet Platforms segment holds listed investments in social and internet platforms through Tencent, and Mail.ru.

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.