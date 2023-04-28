Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Declines By 16.5%

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 39,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 46,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in NatWest Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 389.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 74,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NWG traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $6.63. 2,480,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2399 dividend. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

NWG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.87) to GBX 330 ($4.12) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.87) to GBX 380 ($4.75) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 380 ($4.75) in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.79.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

