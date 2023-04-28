Short Interest in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Drops By 12.8%

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,500 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 600,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 1.2 %

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 67,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,363. The company has a market capitalization of $483.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 29.49%. On average, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insider Activity at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $31,398.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,156.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $31,398.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,156.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,298 shares of company stock worth $164,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 157,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 43,298 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter worth about $1,169,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 98,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 55,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

Featured Stories

