Short Interest in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Expands By 24.1%

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 950,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 10,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,064.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Up 1.0 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 27,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,080,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth about $6,663,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth about $162,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OEC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.94. 84,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,147. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is 4.60%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.