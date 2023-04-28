Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Drops By 15.6%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,384,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 13,482,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 113,845.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBF remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Friday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

