Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Drops By 15.6%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,384,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 13,482,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 113,845.0 days.
Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBF remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Friday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
