Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Expands By 140.2%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 140.2% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.