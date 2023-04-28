Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Drops By 15.7%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,900 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 141.6 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of SBGSF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.98 and a 200 day moving average of $151.71. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $174.96.
About Schneider Electric S.E.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSF)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.