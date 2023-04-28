Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Drops By 15.7%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,900 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 141.6 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SBGSF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.98 and a 200 day moving average of $151.71. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $174.96.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

About Schneider Electric S.E.

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.