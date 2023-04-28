Short Interest in Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Decreases By 15.2%

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Select Sands Price Performance

OTCMKTS SLSDF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.04. 8,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,441. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Select Sands has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

