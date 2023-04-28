Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Declines By 96.7%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sharp Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:SHCAY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. 1,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,831. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sharp has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.47%.

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

