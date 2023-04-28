Short Interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Drops By 14.3%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 3.8 %

SNCRL stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $23.78.

Get Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.