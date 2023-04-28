Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Declines By 14.9%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,100 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 796,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Temenos Price Performance

OTCMKTS TMNSF remained flat at $70.39 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average of $65.79. Temenos has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $99.31.

About Temenos

(Get Rating)

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

