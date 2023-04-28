Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Declines By 14.9%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,100 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 796,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Temenos Price Performance
OTCMKTS TMNSF remained flat at $70.39 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average of $65.79. Temenos has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $99.31.
About Temenos
